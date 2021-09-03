In this July 1, 2021, file photo, motorists head west along Interstate 70 to get an early start on the Fourth of July holiday weekend near Golden, Colo. Millions of travelers are expected to hit the roads for the Labor Day weekend, though not as many as last year due to delta variant concerns.
HUNTINGTON — Many Americans will squeeze in a final summer getaway over Labor Day weekend 2021, but the delta variant — which is still on the rise nationwide — could impact holiday travel plans, according to recently issued travel surveys and predictions.
Travel data company Arrivalist predicts 42.9 million people will take a road trip during the holiday stretch, but says that is about 1% lower than last year because of the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week said unvaccinated people should not travel during the holiday.
“To maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, get vaccinated as soon as you can and wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission,” the CDC said.
Although the delta variant continues to affect many, ValuePenguin’s survey of U.S. consumers showed that many Americans aren’t ready to pack away their luggage, regardless of coronavirus developments.
The survey showed 1 in 5 Americans are still planning travel for Labor Day.
“Those most likely to travel include six-figure earners (32%), parents with kids under 18 (30%) and Gen Xers (25%),” the survey said.
However, the survey also showed approximately 29 million (11%) have canceled plans due to delta variant concerns.
The survey showed Florida is the top Labor Day travel destination among those heading out of state. It showed about 4 in 10 travelers (38%) are going to another state, with 12% traveling to Florida. California and New York are the next top vacation spots.
Hotels and resorts are the most popular lodging choice among Labor Day travelers, with 44% saying they will stay at one, beating out vacation rentals and staying with friends or family. As for how they’ll get there, 70% said they would drive, while 23% said they will fly.
Fewer than 40% of Labor Day travelers plan to mask up both indoors and outdoors during their trip, according to the survey. Instead, 27% will only wear a mask while indoors, 17% when required, such as on a plane, and 17% said they won’t wear one at all.
