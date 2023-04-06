CHARLESTON — A second woman has come forward with allegations that she was drugged, kidnapped, and sexually assaulted by a West Virginia State Police trooper.
Dante diTrapano, of the firm Calwell Luce diTrapano, sent a letter Wednesday notifying state officials of his firm’s intent to file a lawsuit on behalf of the woman. The lawsuit also will include the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, diTrapano said, because of allegations that one of its deputies refused to help the alleged victim when she reported the incident.
The firm plans to file within 30 days. In addition to the news media, the letter was sent to Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Jeff Sandy, State Police interim Superintendent Lt. Col. Jack Chambers, State Police Chief-of-Staff Jim Mitchell, State Police general counsel John Hoyer and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
DiTrapano also is representing the other alleged victim in the case and sent a similar letter last month outlining a separate incident involving the same trooper, who is on administrative leave.
The latest letter alleges that, during the night of July 9 and 10, 2021, the trooper “drugged, kidnapped, and brutally (sexually assaulted the woman), while repeatedly telling (her) that he was a trooper.”
The trooper forced the woman out of the back door of the Front Room Bar & Grill in Logan and into a vehicle, where he and two other men assaulted her, diTrapano wrote.
They drove with the woman to another establishment, where she managed to escape with her belongings and clothes, according to the letter.
“These events have completely altered our client’s life and she intends to pursue all available legal remedies for the associated damages,” diTrapano wrote.
The letter also alleges the woman sought help from a Logan County sheriff’s deputy, who told her not to go to the hospital because she had showered and instructed her not to file a report.
“When (the woman) inquired about filing a report, the deputy stated, ‘Don’t (expletive) with the brotherhood,’” diTrapano wrote.
Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens said Thursday that he learned of the allegations from the news media. He said he has not been told the identity of the deputy, but said he will launch a full investigation into the alleged incident once he is given the name.
The woman suffers from epileptic seizures, which have become worse, according to diTrapano’s letter.
“The trauma she experienced and continues to suffer from has increased the frequency with which (she) suffers seizures and has also resulted in severe mental health concerns and psychological damage,” diTrapano wrote.
The other incident allegedly occurred later but that woman was the first to come forward. The alleged assault happened the night of Dec. 17 and 18, 2021, and involved the same trooper “flashing his badge around the American Legion Post 19 club in Logan,” diTrapano wrote in a letter informing state officials of an impending lawsuit from that client.
DiTrapano wrote that the woman woke up in her bed without clothing and covered with blood.
“Her earrings were ripped out of her ears, her hair was pulled out, her teeth were damaged, and she had been (sexually assaulted). This is all confirmed by the rape unit at the emergency department at CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital, in Charleston, West Virginia,” diTrapano wrote in the letter.
The Logan County deputy’s failure to respond to the July incident was particularly egregious, diTrapano said, since he could have prevented the second incident in December by taking action.
“It will be our contention that if the deputy would have done his job and acted in the manner that he swore he would act, to protect and serve, the state trooper would be in jail, the first victim would have already gotten help, and the December 2021 rape would have never occurred,” diTrapano said. “This officer’s conduct is and was vile, atrocious, and inexcusable under any circumstances.”
DiTrapano added, “When police officers use their position of power, authority, and control to the detriment of our citizens, something needs to be done about it and we are committed to fighting for these victims in court. We intend on filing both of these lawsuits late this month and look forward to further exposing these dangerous and treacherous officers.”
In an administration briefing last month, Gov. Jim Justice acknowledged that the FBI is investigating one trooper for “maybe multiple rapes.” When asked about the case during a briefing Wednesday, Justice declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.
“Understand that the FBI is involved. The FBI is handling that investigation. And as far as the details, I surely can’t disclose anything,” the governor said. “That’s not really being handled by the state of West Virginia.
The investigation is one of several involving the State Police. The agency is cooperating with the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security on others, one of which involves video surveillance footage from a casino allegedly showing an off-duty captain stealing money from a patron, an incident that subsequently was covered up, according to the Justice administration. Another involves a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the West Virginia State Police Academy in Institute that has resulted in a Wheeling law firm issuing letters of intent to file suit on behalf of as many as 20 women.
Some of the allegations came to light in an anonymous letter sent to state officials about six months ago by a trooper who later was arrested on domestic violence charges the night before a grievance hearing. That trooper, Joseph Comer, has alleged that he is the target of retaliation, a situation that also is under investigation, according to the Justice administration.
The department also is cooperating with the FBI on an investigation into the death of Edmond Exline, who died in February after being stun-gunned during an encounter on Interstate 81 in Berkeley County. Three troopers are on administrative leave over that incident.
The scandals have resulted in the forced resignation of former superintendent Jan Cahill, as well as the demotion to lieutenant of two majors, Shallon Oglesby and Jim Findley, who previously held administrative positions in the agency.