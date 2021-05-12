HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission will discuss letters regarding utility rate increases at its Thursday meeting.
According to the agenda for the meeting, the letters are about rate increases from West Virginia American Water and AEP. Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Another agenda item is the commitment of funds for the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Home Investment Trust Fund. This topic was recently discussed at a Huntington City Council meeting. Council members approved a resolution of commitment on Monday.
Cabell County Commissioners are also expected to discuss purchasing a parking lot near 4 1/2 Alley and 7th Street. The agenda includes an executive session regarding opioid litigation.