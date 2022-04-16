HUNTINGTON — Two tax levies are on the ballot for Cabell County voters.
Residents must decide to fund or not to fund levies for Green Acres Regional Center and the Autism Services Center. Both nonprofit organizations provide services to residents in Cabell County.
Earlier this year, the Cabell County Commission approved elections on the levies. They will last for two years. If passed, the organizations will receive the funds starting at the beginning of the fiscal year, July 1.
Previously, Green Acres and Autism Services shared a county levy. For almost a year, Green Acres has asked for its levy to be put on a ballot after missing a deadline for an application request. The commission approved a separate levy for each organization.
If passed, Green Acres would receive up to $425,562 in a fiscal year from the levy. As part of its water bottling plant, LeSage Natural Water, Green Acres employs people with developmental disabilities. Most employees are from Cabell County, but other counties served are Mason, Lincoln and Wayne. It distributes water throughout West Virginia and the United States.
Matt Muller, director of Green Acres, said the environment Green Acres provides has a great effect on employees’ self-worth and respect. The county levy funds are primarily used for expenses such as truck repairs and machinery. However, increasing costs such as gasoline and labor are putting a strain on the organization’s budget.
“The levy money supplements the fact that we cannot charge what we would normally charge because … we’d be non-competitive,” Muller said.
Rick Handley, the president of Green Acres’ board, has been part of the board for over 10 years. The confidence and job skills built through the organization are important for the employees, he said. If the levy is not passed, staying open would be a challenge.
“The citizens of Cabell County have been wonderful in supporting Green Acres, in supporting these people that would be employees with disabilities,” Handley said. “And I’m not sure what would happen to these employees if it didn’t pass.”
Voters are welcome to visit Green Acres to learn more, Muller said. To schedule a visit, call 304-762-2522 or visit lesagewater.com.
Autism Services Center helps over 200 individuals with autism or a related condition in Cabell County, said CEO Jimmie Beirne. Cabell is the county with the largest service, but the center does support other West Virginia counties. The center has been in operation for over 40 years.
With levy funding, the center provides services such as placing staff in homes to help individuals and their families, training for parents and case management. Some funds are also used to aid clients with costs for medical equipment or services, he added.
If the levy is not passed, every program and service would have to be reviewed to reduce costs, Beirne said. The commission approved funds of up to $111,990 in a fiscal year for the center’s levy.
“These Cabell County levy funds have been really important and key in being able to keep up with some of the unfunded services that we’re currently providing,” Beirne said.