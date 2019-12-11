IRONTON — The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to allow the Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities to put another property tax levy on the March 17 primary ballot.
The board of developmental disabilities is the only agency in Ohio allowed to put a levy back before voters four months after a levy proposal is turned down by voters. In other cases, levy proposals have to wait a year before the issue is put back before voters.
Last month, county voters rejected by 354 votes, 7,046 to 6,692, a proposed 2.5 mill levy for 10 years. That levy would have produced about $3 million per year. It would have cost an additional $87.50 per year for residents with property valued at $100,000. The board currently receives $2,345,651 from county taxpayers through a continuing levy.
A week after the levy was defeated, supporters of the agency collected more than 3,100 signatures asking for the issue to be put back before voters. This levy proposal seeks a 1.75 mill levy for five years. Such a levy would provide about $2.1 million through property taxes.
Several people at the commission meeting Tuesday said they opposed the levy. Commissioners have a policy to require those seeking a levy to come before the board first.
Dr. Colton Copley, a county commissioner, said some voters objected to the length and amount the initial levy proposed.
“I’m glad to see they cut the time in half and cut the amount,” he said.
“We have no authority over the management of the board of developmental disabilities,” said Commissioner DeAnna Holliday. She said the issue is controversial, but the vote was very close. “Ultimately, it’s up to the voters to decide.
“This affects a lot of people,” she said.
The board of developmental disabilities is seeking the levy to maintain and expand services to about 500 county residents with developmental disabilities. The board laid off five employees last month and decided not to fill three other vacancies.
“We were hoping to delay layoffs as long as we could,” Julie Monroe, board superintendent, said earlier. “But after meeting with the financial committee and reviewing our future funding, we realized that it was not going to be possible.”
If the proposed March levy passes, developmental disabilities officials will begin reinstating employees, but if it were to fail, further cuts would be required, according to a board release.
While staff has been cut, services to the public also are affected, according to Tim Nunnery, communications and resource development director for the board. Enrollment at the Open Door School, which houses 54 students between the ages of 6 and 22, is expected to be frozen.
Some programs and community activities for students, including field trips and community engagement, also could be frozen, according to the release.
The board also won’t be able to provide services to any more adults, including those on a waiting list, according to the release.
Meanwhile, the commissioners appointed LoRena Cahal and Joel Utsinger to four-year terms on the board of developmental disabilities. The board also reappointed Alesia Baker to a four-year term on the board.