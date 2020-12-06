HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Lewis College of Business has established a physical location for the Center for Stakeholder Engagement, located inside of the Dean’s Suite in Room 107 of Corbly Hall.
The initiative will promote Marshall’s business academic programs and boost student engagement and professional development. The center aims to connect faculty, students, alumni and corporate partners through strategic projects, as well as keeping interested parties informed of the college’s latest initiatives and developing internships that connect Marshall’s corporate partners with students and graduates.
Glen Midkiff, the director of the center, will work closely with people and entities throughout the region, such as chambers of commerce, economic development organizations, area development districts and workforce development organizations to connect business students with members of the business community by creating internship and career opportunities.
Additionally, students in the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business will have the opportunity to enhance their classroom experience through professional development experiences such as the Ron & Sandy Cohen Business Professionalism Speaker Series or CohenTalks. The series allows students to make the connection between classroom teachings and real-world business applications through meeting experienced and successful industry professionals.
“Programs like the Cohen Business Professionalism Speaker Series and experiential learning opportunities, like internships, are critical to our college’s mission of preparing successful business professionals advancing economic development throughout West Virginia and beyond,” said Avi Mukherjee, dean of the Lewis College of Business, in a release. “The Center for Stakeholder Engagement will play a significant role in the college’s effort to connect and communicate to its stakeholders.”
Midkiff said that the center will continue to engage with the business community through roundtables, panel discussions, networking and guest speaking opportunities, as well as workshops, mentoring, mock interviews and more.
“Professional enrichment activities by involving our business partners provide a great opportunity of our students to advance their skills, knowledge and leadership as they search and find internships,” he said.
For more information about the center or to establish an internship partnership, contact Midkiff by e-mail at midkiff2@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-3431.