HUNTINGTON — Attendance at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church last Sunday morning was at full capacity in honor of an important milestone.
People filled the pews to join in recognizing the 40th anniversary of the church’s senior pastor and his wife, David and Mary Lemming.
Assistant Pastor Tim Yates said the church is a little over 70 years old and the Lemmings account for over half of its history.
“Pastor Lemming and his wife, Mary, started 40 years ago with one building and about 40 people and now there (are) eight buildings on this campus with a church membership of around 1,500 to 1,800 people and hundreds of guests each week,” Yates said. “We also have the Ebenezer Community Outreach on 8th Avenue, near Hal Greer Boulevard. He and his wife Mary have done so much for this church and this community, so we felt it was proper to recognize them.”
David Lemming has been the senior pastor of the church since December 1982. He and Mary have two grown children and three grandchildren.
David Lemming says he was saved as a teenager and early on became actively involved in various phases of Christian ministry. When he was 25 years old and his wife 26, they moved to Huntington from Atlanta, Georgia.
“We were both born and raised just outside Atlanta, Georgia, and through a mutual friend we had at this church our names were put in here at this church 40 years ago,” David Lemming said. “We came, and I have been the pastor ever since.”
While there have been many changes in the number of buildings, expansions and people worshipping with them, the people in the region have always been the same, the couple said.
“In the beginning we could have gotten everyone into one or two pews, and today we have two services with large crowds at each,” David Lemming said.
“We love the Tri-State and think it has been a wonderful place to spend our lives and raise our family,” Mary Lemming said. “It’s been a fulfilling journey here.”
David Lemming said his biggest blessing has been the people.
“You can go some places and you might not fit in, but when we came here the pieces of the puzzle just fit,” he said. “We love the people and we feel they love us and so we are able to work together with one heart and one mind and the result of that has been the blessings we have all enjoyed at this church.”
David Lemming said his message to the church and community is to know and understand that God loves them.
“I want them to know that he has the greatest plan for their lives and trusting the Lord Jesus Christ and following him is the greatest way to live your live,” he said. “There is peace, there is contentment, there is joy and hope in following Jesus.”
David Lemming says being a pastor at a large church is a full-time job.
“I think a lot of people think I just work on Wednesdays and Sundays,” he said. “When you have a congregation our size there are a lot of things you have to do to care for people, like going to Hospice, going to hospitals and ministering to people in need outside of church service hours that may go unnoticed.”
David Lemming says the church is very active in the community.
“We feed some of the local high school football teams and have a life bridge ministry where every Monday we are feeding the hungry and clothing those in need,” he said. “We providing a meal for around 130 children a meal every Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday. We have 90 missionaries that we partner with that represent us all over the world. We are heavy involved in the Huntington City Mission and we are feeding kids and first responders once a month at our Ebenezer Community Outreach location. We are looking to do more things as well.”
The celebration included a historic slideshow, and the pastor was given a plaque in recognition of his 40 years of service to the church and the community. There was also a guest preacher.
“Pastors have long tenures, but it’s rare to see a pastor go to his first church and stay at that church for 40 years,” said Mike Frazier, senior pastor Canton Baptist Temple in Canton, Ohio. “This church is blessed to have a senior pastor with every good characteristic you could imagine. David Lemming is a solid man, a good gracious Christian gentleman and I am honored to be his friend.”
David Lemming, now 65, says he does not plans to retire as pastor.
“I am hoping to go on for a while,” he said. “Lord willing I have no plans to retire in the near future and would like to be able to build another multi-story building for classrooms. We just don’t have enough space when we are having our life groups and other events, but haven’t been able to move forward with those expansion plans due to COVID and the economy. It’s something we would like to do in the coming years.”
For more information about the church, visit lmbc.org.