GREENUP, Ky. — A Lexington man arrested earlier this year and claiming he was beaten by Greenup County sheriff’s deputies was arrested earlier this week for filing a false police report.
Donald Garrison, no age listed, contacted Kentucky State Police on July 4, saying he was a victim of excessive force during an arrest in Greenup County, according to a news release.
Following an investigation, it was determined the injuries Garrison received were at a party prior to his arrest and not by deputies, according to the release.
He was lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center on Monday.