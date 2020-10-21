Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

GREENUP, Ky. — A Lexington man arrested earlier this year and claiming he was beaten by Greenup County sheriff’s deputies was arrested earlier this week for filing a false police report.

Donald Garrison, no age listed, contacted Kentucky State Police on July 4, saying he was a victim of excessive force during an arrest in Greenup County, according to a news release.

Following an investigation, it was determined the injuries Garrison received were at a party prior to his arrest and not by deputies, according to the release.

He was lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center on Monday.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.