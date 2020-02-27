HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Public Library Director Judy Rule is asking Huntington City Council members to help fund the library in its upcoming fiscal year 2021 budget.
Rule is asking for $46,000 to help buy new carpet for Gallaher Village and Guyandotte branch libraries. The carpet in both those branches is more than 35 years old, she said.
Council members will take up her request during the council’s annual fiscal year budget meeting, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to about 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Huntington City Hall.
Rule spoke at Monday’s City Council meeting, saying she had previously talked with Mayor Steve Williams about including the library in his annual budget proposal. She said Williams had previously indicated there was money that could be allocated for the library in the upcoming budget year, which begins July 1.
However, she was disappointed when the library was not included in Williams’ budget proposal that he presented to council members before his State of the City address Feb. 14.
“On Sept. 9, 2014, our board passed a resolution saying that since the city appoints one person to our five-person board, that it seems reasonable that you would fund the library in your regular budget,” Rule said. “That’s what we are asking for today.”
Rule said when she spoke to the mayor, he had said the city could give up to 3% of what the Cabell County Board of Education gives to the library annually, which is about $46,000.
“I wrote a letter on (Feb.) 28th and I asked for $46,000, which is not a lot considering the city of Charleston gives $1 million to the Kanahwa County Library,” she said. “We do almost as much services as the Kanawha County Library even though they have twice as much money as we do.”
The money would help buy new carpet tiles for branch locations at the Gallaher Village Library and the Guyandotte Library. It could also help purchase new carpet for the Information and Referral Services department at the library’s main branch in downtown Huntington.
The library recently made some repairs to the Guyandotte Library, but its carpet is still in need of repair, she said.
Council Chairman Mark Bates told Rule that he previously spoke to the mayor about her request and would bring it up during Saturday’s budget hearing.
Council members will review Williams’ proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget department by department and make any changes they deem necessary. The council has the final say on the bottom line of the budget.