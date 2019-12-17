HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Library Board of Directors unanimously selected a contractor to build the proposed new Barboursville library branch Tuesday.
E.P. Leach & Sons Inc., of Huntington, was chosen to build the new library branch for $6.1 million, with the option to negotiate.
The construction company estimated it will complete the project in 360 days, beginning no later than March 1. The contractor’s proposal also included a $112,000 option to install solar panels for the new branch.
Judy Rule, director of the Cabell County Public Library, held a meeting last week to unseal bids for the proposed building, which would be nearly double the size of the current library and be located at the corner of Hockenberry Lane and Central Avenue in Barboursville.
Rule recommended selecting E.P. Leach & Sons over the next lowest contractor bid, which was Agsten Construction Co., of Hurricane, West Virginia, for $6.2 million. Rule said Agsten estimated it would take 540 days to complete construction, which is 180 days longer than E.P. Leach and Sons’ proposal. Agsten also included a $134,000 option to install solar panels.
Rule said previously she would need to borrow about $2 million to fund the cost of construction. However, the library is not allowed to borrow money so she has asked both the village of Barboursville and the Cabell County Commission to underwrite bonds necessary to acquire money from Huntington Bank.
She said the village of Barboursville hasn’t given a response and Cabell County commissioners said they would discuss the matter with their attorneys.
The library has about $2 million to spend on the project and intends to raise an additional $2 million. If completed, the new library branch will be a two-story, 14,000-square-foot facility with meeting rooms, a kitchen, an outdoor reading room and a media lab, among other features.
Barboursville’s current library, located at 728 Main St., is the most visited branch in the county, but it doesn’t accommodate everyone who wants to use it. The current building also has issues with water leakage, including one time when a pipe in the floor became clogged and the floor began taking on water, Rule said.