The former Barboursville Area Public Library on Main Street in downtown Barboursville is shown in this file photo. The Cabell County Public Library Board of Directors voted Wednesday to sell the structure
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library Board of Directors will sell the blue building that formerly housed the Barboursville Area Public Library.
The vote of approval took place during an emergency meeting of the board on Wednesday afternoon. The building at 728 Main St. in Barboursville, which was listed at $350,000 with Brody Nash of Century 21, will sell for $262,000. It was built in 1967.
“With a total of 6,400 square feet, this property exudes character and history,” the listing stated. “The sturdy exterior gives the building a timeless feel, while the spacious interior offers endless possibilities for transformation into a new use.”
The commercial property includes five designated parking spots, according to the listing.
One of the oldest and most-visited branches in the Cabell County Public Library system, the Barboursville Public Library was established in April 1946 before moving to 728 Main St. about 20 years later.
Construction on a new library building began in 2020, and the Barboursville Public Library moved to its new location at 749 Central Ave. last May. That building is double the size of the building on Main Street, which had sustained significant water damage.
The increase in space also brought new opportunities for the branch, including an outdoor reading room, a media and gaming room, study rooms and additional public computers. The new location was the first library in West Virginia to have geothermal heating and cooling. The location houses adult books on the first floor and children’s books on the second.
