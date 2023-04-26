The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

0603_DiscoverBville_
Buy Now

The former Barboursville Area Public Library on Main Street in downtown Barboursville is shown in this file photo. The Cabell County Public Library Board of Directors voted Wednesday to sell the structure

 The Herald-Dispatch file photo

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library Board of Directors will sell the blue building that formerly housed the Barboursville Area Public Library.

The vote of approval took place during an emergency meeting of the board on Wednesday afternoon. The building at 728 Main St. in Barboursville, which was listed at $350,000 with Brody Nash of Century 21, will sell for $262,000. It was built in 1967.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you