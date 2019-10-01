HUNTINGTON — The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library will host the group’s fall book sale Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, at the downtown library at 455 9th St. The sale on the fourth floor of the library will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The sale will include adult fiction and non-fiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and video tapes, CDs and, LP records, audio books and magazines. Most books will be priced between $1 and $2. A Collector’s Table will offer rare and unusual books at bargain prices.
On Saturday only, sale-goers may fill a bag of books for only $3. Only bags provided by the Friends may be used.
Proceeds from the book sale go to help expand and enrich library services, such as the annual Summer Reading Program for young readers and adults.