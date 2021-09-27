The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library Used Book Sale kicks off on March 5, 2021, at the Cabell County Public Library main branch in Huntington. The summer book sale will take place this weekend.
The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library Used Book Sale kicks off on March 5, 2021, at the Cabell County Public Library main branch in Huntington. The summer book sale will take place this weekend.
HUNTINGTON — Fall is here and so it’s time for the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library’s fall book sale.
The used book sale is scheduled Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2, at the downtown library at 455 9th St. The sale will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
COVID-19 pandemic restrictions will be strictly enforced at the sale. Masks will be required and, in order to maintain social distancing, no more than 20 shoppers will be allowed entrance to the sale area at any one time.
The sale on the fourth floor of the library will include gently used adult fiction and non-fiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and video tapes, CDs and LP records, audio books and magazines. Most books will be priced between $1 and $2. A Collector’s Table will offer rare and unusual books at bargain prices.
On Saturday only, sale goers may fill a bag of books for only $3 or a box of books for just $10. Only bags and boxes provided by the Friends may be used.
Proceeds from the book sale, one of three conducted by the Friends of the Library each year, go to help expand and enrich library services. Anyone can join the Friends for as little as $5.
For more information on the book sale or Friends membership, call the library at 304-528-5700 or log on to www.cabell.lib.wv.us.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.