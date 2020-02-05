HUNTINGTON — The spring book sale conducted by the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library will take place this week.
The sale is set from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7-8, on the fourth floor of the downtown library at 455 9th St.
It will include gently used adult fiction and nonfiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and videotapes, CDs and LP records, audiobooks and magazines.
Most books will be priced between $1 and $2. A Collector’s Table will offer rare and unusual books at bargain prices.
On Saturday only, sale goers may fill a bag of books for $3. Only bags provided by the Friends may be used.
Proceeds from the book sale, one of three conducted by the Friends of the Library each year, go to help expand and enrich library services.
If you’re not a member of the Friends, you can join for $5.
For more information, call the library at 304-528-5700 or visit www.cabell.lib.wv.us.