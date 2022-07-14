Cabell County Librarian Stacy Bond reads “Misunderstood Shark” to children during a shark attack-themed Toddler Time for Cabell County Public Library’s Shark Week event on Wednesday in downtown Huntington.
Children take turns hugging an inflatable shark mascot during a shark attack-themed Toddler Time for Cabell County Public Library’s Shark Week event on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in downtown Huntington.
The downtown Huntington branch of the Cabell County Public Library is hosting shark-themed activities as part of Shark Week festivities this week.
On Wednesday, the events included a shark attack-themed story time for toddlers, during which children could meet and interact with an inflatable shark that towered over them. Shark-themed activities will continue Thursday, July 14, with a shark craft at 11 a.m., while children can search for shark teeth at 2 p.m. Friday, July 15.
The library is located at 455 9th St. in Huntington.
