HUNTINGTON — They’re gonna need a bigger library.

The downtown Huntington branch of the Cabell County Public Library is hosting shark-themed activities as part of Shark Week festivities this week.

On Wednesday, the events included a shark attack-themed story time for toddlers, during which children could meet and interact with an inflatable shark that towered over them. Shark-themed activities will continue Thursday, July 14, with a shark craft at 11 a.m., while children can search for shark teeth at 2 p.m. Friday, July 15.

The library is located at 455 9th St. in Huntington.

