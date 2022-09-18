HUNTINGTON — After more than 120 years of service, the Cabell County Public Library celebrated its history while renewing one of its yearly traditions.
The Cabell County Public Library hosted its 19th annual gala Saturday evening in the Marshall Student Center’s Don Morris Room in Huntington. The event had a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The inaugural 2002 gala marked the 100th anniversary of the library.
The gala’s theme was “Music and Mystery of India.” Entertainment for the evening was provided by Charleston Ballet Company, which performed Bollywood dances, and members of Tri-State India Association, who performed traditional dances and offered instructions to attendees.
Guests at the gala were served a four-course gourmet dinner with traditional Indian dishes, including kachumber salad; mulligatawny soup; tandoori chicken with makhani sauce; and aam ki kheer.
The gala often highlights the culture of a country. Past countries featured include Greece, Italy, Israel, Japan, South Africa, Holland, Egypt and the United States.
