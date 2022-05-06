The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — West Huntington Public Library offered children an opportunity to prepare for Mother’s Day this weekend.

The library offered all that children needed to plant a flower and make a card to give a loved one in honor of Mother’s Day, which is Sunday, May 8. Supplies included flowers, pots and decorations, soil and cards. Families were able to stop by during library hours, while supplies lasted, to create the crafts.

