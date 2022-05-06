Five-year-old Maggie Czerwinski places a flower in a pot with the help of her mother, Brittanya Calhoun, as the West Huntington Public Library hosts a make-and-take Mother’s Day craft event on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the library.
HUNTINGTON — West Huntington Public Library offered children an opportunity to prepare for Mother’s Day this weekend.
The library offered all that children needed to plant a flower and make a card to give a loved one in honor of Mother’s Day, which is Sunday, May 8. Supplies included flowers, pots and decorations, soil and cards. Families were able to stop by during library hours, while supplies lasted, to create the crafts.
