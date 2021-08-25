The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library, named a National Medal Winner for Library Service by The Institute of Museum and Library Services, celebrated the achievement Tuesday by participating in a virtual award ceremony.

The library was one of six recipients of the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that make significant and exceptional contributions to their communities. Selected from 30 national finalists, the 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service winners represent institutions that provide dynamic programming and services that exceed expected levels of service, the IMLS said.

The library was nominated for the award by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

