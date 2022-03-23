Youth Services librarian Lana Teaford sets up a game of checkers with 5-year-old Chloe Cooper as children participate in picnic activities during a spring break event on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the downtown branch of the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Blankets were spread out on the floor and a colorful array of snacks was available as children attended an indoor picnic Tuesday at the Cabell County Public Library.
The library is hosting a week of activities to help Cabell County students pass the time while they’re out of school for spring break. In addition to Tuesday’s picnic, the library has planned paper plate snail crafts Wednesday, STEM activities Thursday and a literacy scavenger hunt Friday. Monday’s activity was a “first day of spring” craft in honor of the start of the season, which began Sunday.
Activities take place at 2 p.m. and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Cabell County Public Library is located at 455 9th St. in Huntington.
