HUNTINGTON — Work continues on a goal to create 1,000 paper cranes at Gallaher Village Public Library as a way to wish for a “better 2021.”
“The Paper Crane Initiative here at the library is about allowing our students in the community to participate something hopeful and constructive in a socially distant way,” said Kayla Morris, the library’s branch manager.
Morris says the senbazuru tradition of folding 1,000 paper cranes originates from Japan and was popularized after the true story of Sasaki Sadako, a survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan.
“The challenge of completing this endeavor is said to be rewarded with a wish,” Morris said. “In particular, folding a thousand paper cranes on behalf of someone who is ill indicates the maker’s concern and care for the individual.”
Morris said this year the library will wish for the well-being of the community and students.
“We can provide paper and instruction if you are interested in participating,” she said.
For more information, call the library at 304-528-5696.