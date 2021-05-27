HUNTINGTON — Information and Referral of the Cabell County Public Library has been selected to facilitate the assistance provided by grant money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed in March 2020, according to a news release.
The funds were assigned to the city of Huntington through Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Funds have been specified to pay for rental and utility arrears due to coronavirus-related hardships.
The Huntington Coronavirus Rental Assistance Program is designated for tenants who live in Huntington city limits.
“This expansion of tenant assistance will really be a welcome relief for a lot of our clients,” said Miranda West, office manager at Information and Referral.
While the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program has been online through the state web portal, apply.wvmrap.com, West said they are pleased to be able to offer assistance in the community directly.
Information and Referral is open from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment for assistance, visit Information and Referral on the third floor of the Cabell County Public Library or call 304-528-5660.