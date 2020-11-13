Essential reporting in volatile times.

The Cabell County Public Library’s main branch drive-up window is seen on May 7, 2020, in Huntington. Patrons are encouraged to use the drive-thru window to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library and all its branches remain open to the public; however, given the increase in community spread of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home advisory issued by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, patrons are encouraged, when possible, to use the drive-thru window.

At the downtown Huntington branch, the window is located on the 5th Avenue side of the building and can be accessed by patrons in cars or on foot. Patrons of other library branches should call those locations to determine what curbside services they are offering.

Library patrons can use the Cabell County Library website to place a hold on materials that can be picked up at the drive-thru window. Staff are willing to browse for patrons who are looking for materials by a specific author or on a specific topic.

A range of digital services and databases that can be accessed remotely also are available.

Additionally, patrons can use the drive-thru for copying, faxing and notary needs. If patrons need help in navigating the website, using the catalog remotely or any digital services, they should call the library at 304-528-5700 for assistance.

Information and Referral and the Tri-State Literacy Council also remain open to their clients. Information and Referral can be reached at 304-528-5660.

In accordance with local, state and federal guidelines, anyone entering library buildings is asked to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose, and to abide by the recommended physical distancing guidelines. Restrooms remain closed to the public. Call 304-528-5700 for more information.

