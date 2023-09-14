HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District filed a petition in Cabell County Circuit Court on Thursday against the Cabell County Board of Education regarding the school district’s recent excess levy decisions.
The petition asks the court to grant a writ of mandamus requiring the Board of Education to disburse the funds from the current excess levy order the petition states is owed to the library and parks; issue a declaratory judgment order stating that the special acts requiring the BOE to give funds to the library and parks are constitutional; and grant a temporary injunction requiring payments to continue for the current excess levy and the library and parks be included on the proposed excess levy for the amounts required by the special acts.
Marc Williams, library and park district co-counsel from Nelson, Mullins, Riley and Scarborough LLP, said the petition filed was to address two concerns: withholding funds from the current excess levy approved in 2018 and reducing and removing funding with the proposed excess levy that would go on the May 2024 ballot.
“It’s breathtaking to me that the Board of Education believes that they can unilaterally decide that they no longer have to fulfill their legal obligations to the library and the park board,” Williams said. “I think that if they believe that there was an argument that they no longer had to do that, they should have gone to court and asked a judge to bless that decision, but they unilaterally made it and that’s a remarkable decision that we’re asking the court to declare to be illegal.”
During an Aug. 1 meeting, the Board of Education approved a proposed excess levy order that reduces funds for the library from approximately $1.5 million down to $195,089 and completely cuts funding for the park district, which usually receives approximately $450,000. The levy order is set to be on the May primary election ballot and if approved by voters, would go into effect in July 2025.
Funding for the library is outlined in the 1967 Acts of the West Virginia Legislature, and funding for the park district is outlined in the 1983 Acts of the West Virginia Legislature.
In April 2023, the board also informed representatives of the library and parks that for fiscal year 2024, which began July 1, the entities would only be receiving funds outlined on the current 2018 excess levy order. Normally, the entities receive additional funds that reflect property taxes actually collected rather than beginning of the year estimates, called equalization checks, in August.
While the library and parks received their $1.47 million and $455,000, respectively, guaranteed by the 2018 excess levy order, the petition states the library did not receive an additional $100,000 expected from the equalization check, and the parks did not receive an additional $31,000.
Earlier this year, the library received a letter from the Board of Education stating it would not receive approximately $312,000 expected from the equalization check for fiscal year 2024, and the park board received a similar letter stating it would not receive its additional $96,000.
“There are a lot of open questions as to what exactly was owed and when that we’re going to have to resolve,” Williams said.
The petition demands a trial by jury, with court documents stating the case will be ready for trial by December. Williams said the library and parks counsel will try to get a resolution as quickly as possible.
The petition states the school district is basing its decision to reduce and remove funding from the library and parks based on previous Supreme Court rulings.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe has previously has previously stated the board believes the special acts are unconstitutional. He has referred to a similar court case in Kanawha County, where the Supreme Court ruled the Kanawha County Board of Education was being treated unfairly by being required to fund the local libraries with money from the school district’s regular levy under a 1957 special act from the Legislature.
The petition filed Thursday argues the Kanawha County case is different because it applied to counties required to fund libraries through their regular levy, not voter-approved excess levies. It also states the Kanawha County case was not about parks, only libraries.
The petition asks for declaratory judgment that no court has found the special acts requiring the BOE to give funds from the current excess levy to the library and park district are unconstitutional or that the acts requiring the BOE to put the library and parks on the future excess levy ballots are unconstitutional. It also asks the court declare the Board of Education cannot declare laws unconstitutional and cannot rescind levy orders without court action.
The petition states the library and parks also want an injunction requiring the BOE to pay the remaining funds, or equalization check, from the current excess levy, and place the library and parks on the future excess levies for the “amounts pursuant to the levy order” until or unless the special acts are deemed unconstitutional.
When asked about the petition Thursday, Saxe said he cannot comment on ongoing legal matters.
The petition states even if the BOE were correct that the special acts are unconstitutional, the board itself does not have the authority to determine they are unconstitutional, as that is the role of the West Virginia court system.
The petition also quotes the special acts for the library and park district stating the funding for the entities, though listed in the Cabell County Schools excess levy order, is never meant to be part of the school district’s budget. Instead, both acts say the funds “shall be deposited in a special account” of the library board of directors and the park board.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.