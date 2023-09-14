The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

People voice their support of the parks and libraries before a Cabell County Board of Education meeting on Aug. 1 outside of the Cabell County Board of Education Office in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District filed a petition in Cabell County Circuit Court on Thursday against the Cabell County Board of Education regarding the school district’s recent excess levy decisions.

The petition asks the court to grant a writ of mandamus requiring the Board of Education to disburse the funds from the current excess levy order the petition states is owed to the library and parks; issue a declaratory judgment order stating that the special acts requiring the BOE to give funds to the library and parks are constitutional; and grant a temporary injunction requiring payments to continue for the current excess levy and the library and parks be included on the proposed excess levy for the amounts required by the special acts.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

