HUNTINGTON — People gathered at Cabell County Public Library on Friday morning to celebrate their freedom to read, as Banned Books Week came to a close.
Banned Books Week is an annual event, typically held during the last week of September, that spotlights current and historical attempts to censor books in libraries and schools.
Sara Ramezani, Cabell County Public Library assistant director, said that it's important for the library and its staff to participate in the week so that the value of reading is emphasized.
"We celebrate the freedom to read in our schools, book stores and libraries. That's why we're doing this," Ramezani said.
Library staff read selections from these books out loud, through megaphones, for about 45 minutes to a handful of community members who showed up for the event.
The American Library Association (ALA) publishes a list of the Top 10 titles each year that have been challenged or banned in the United States and across the world.
The list for 2021 includes: "George" by Alex Gino; "Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You" by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds; "All American Boys" by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely; "Speak" by Laurie Halse Anderson; "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" by Sherman Alexie; "Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice" by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins, and Ann Hazzard, illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin; "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee; "Of Mice and Men" by John Steinbeck; "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison; and "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
