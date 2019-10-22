HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Library in downtown Huntington hoped to cast a spell on children in the area, making them love reading and love the library.
The library hosted a “Hocus Pocus” party Monday. The family event featured an escape room, games, treats and more.
The next big Youth Services Department event will be Saturday with a Marshall University homecoming celebration. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the main branch, potential future sons and daughters of Marshall can get in on the homecoming fun at the library. This year’s homecoming theme is “Marshall and Beyond” and features NASA engineers.
