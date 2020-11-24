FORT GAY – Cars lined up for cotton candy, popcorn, nachos and hot chocolate during the Fort Gay Public Library’s drive thru “thank you” event Monday night.
“We just want to show our appreciation back to the community because without them, there would be no us,” district manager Sheila Bowen said. “We had a nice turnout and I appreciate everyone that came out.”
Serving around 100 people, Bowen said she was grateful to anyone who either came to the event last night or has supported the library through the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Bowen said the event was to say “thank you” to those who have utilized the library while it has not permitted people inside and for approving the Wayne County Library Levy, which provides funding for library materials and staff pay.
Fort Gay resident Melinda Romans, who decided to come through with her cousin and her cousin’s three children, said the drive thru event included visitors of all ages, and gave people a chance to let their kids out of the house and enjoy it in a safe manor.
“The kids wanted to come and it’s something different for the community,” she said. “It’s a good thing especially for the kids because where they aren’t getting out and able to do a lot, I think this is a wonderful thing that’s safe for them.”
Another visitor, Brittany Adkins came by with her two sons. Adkins agreed with Romans saying it was a nice event for the library to host, and she appreciates all the work they put in.
“This is a good community event, especially with everything going on,” she said. “They do a lot for us so it’s nice to come by and, you know, support them, too.”
Bowen’s daughter, Andrea Salmon, was in attendance to assist in bringing people food and beverages, and started out the night dressed as a T-Rex. Though she started out in the dinosaur costume, Salmon said she had to take it off after a little while to help pass out the treats.
She also said she thought the event had a good turnout, which she suspected would happen when the event helped about 15 people in just the first 15 minutes.
“This was a little community appreciation event,” she said. “Everyone coming through here is following the guidelines and having a nice time. We tried to put the information out there a lot and we just want to say thanks to everyone so this is a nice little way to do it.”
Bowen said she appreciates anyone who braved the cold to go see them, and she hopes they continue to use the resources the library can provide, such as copying, faxing and providing books.