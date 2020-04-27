BENTON, Ky. — The drop went perfectly.
Beside a sparsely occupied parking lot on a rainy day, a figure exited a vehicle and picked up the package that had just been left in a nondescript shopping bag.
“They hooked me up,” said the recipient, a mother of a Benton-area third-grader, as she retrieved the goods — a stack of books denoted as “accelerated reading” — from a cart outside the Benton branch of the Marshall County Public Library.
During a week when the new library branch would normally have been celebrating its grand opening, staff members bagged books for patrons who needed their literary fix or educational materials during a nationwide emergency due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The patron, Tonya Lindsey, said she called ahead to the library after hearing about the curbside service it’s been offering this week, and staff selected some books for her son.
“Rather than playing video games after we do our schoolwork, we wanted to incorporate reading,” she said.
“I told them I only needed six, and it looks like they gave me 15,” she laughed.
Marshall County Public Library Director Tammy Blackwell said, while she was disappointed the new branch couldn’t open as planned, she’s been pleased the library can offer some service to patrons at its Benton, Calvert and Hardin branches.
“They’ve been waiting for (the opening) for a long time,” Blackwell said of the Benton area patrons.
“We miss them, and we know that they miss seeing us.”
Blackwell said she had heard of other library branches in Kentucky offering curbside service, and said Marshall had been exploring that idea even before concerns about the pandemic.
“I know there’s people who prefer having the physical books,” she said.
“For children, it’s an important part of their educational process.”
Initially, library staff were taking the bags directly to people’s cars, but Blackwell said they switched to the cart drop to adhere to better “social distancing” procedures.
The library has also stopped accepting returns, and is waiving late fees while its services are restricted.
And Blackwell said the curbside service is considered day-to-day, and could cease functioning at any time.
Dozens of patrons have taken advantage at each branch, Blackwell said, and the libraries are considered fully staffed, with no cuts to anyone’s hours.
Tinker Smith also picked up a bag of books and movies Thursday, after having already used the curbside service once this week.
“I got the book yesterday and read it all today,” she said.
“I love it,” she said of the service.
“I read a lot, and I was about out of books.”
Blackwell encouraged residents to check out the library’s Facebook page, which includes content created by library staff including story times and virtual tours.
Those with a library card can also check materials out electronically via apps like Overdrive, Libby and Hoopla.
But Blackwell said she’s glad, at least temporarily, to provide a service for people without the capability to read electronically or who just prefer the feeling of flipping pages.
“Having physical books is important,” she said.