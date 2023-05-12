HUNTINGTON — Young people looking for an opportunity to get a tan while making some extra cash this summer can find there are plenty of available positions this year for the most iconic summer job.
Pools across the Tri-State are looking for lifeguards, with some employers even saying the pools may not be able to open this summer unless more lifeguards are found.
According to a statement from Kenova Mayor Timothy Bias, the historic Dreamland Pool in Kenova may not be able to open without more people applying to be lifeguards. Bias said the shortage is due to the cost of training required to be certified and the lack of affordable transportation for workers. Bias said the pay for lifeguards at Dreamland is $10/hour.
Marshall University President and Kenova native Brad D. Smith said he made a donation to cover the Red Cross certification cost for 20 people who chose to work as lifeguards at Dreamland.
“This old Dreamland lifeguard from long ago will gladly pay it forward,” Smith said in a post on Facebook.
Bias said the pool is also looking for concession and maintenance employees, but the lack of lifeguards is the most critical need.
The County Club Apartments in Barboursville are also hiring lifeguards and will reimburse the cost of certification fees through the Marshall Recreation Center.
The training usually consists of showcasing swimming abilities and other training. The Marshall Recreation Center requires seven hours of electronic training and 20 hours of in-person skill training. Candidates must swim 300 yards demonstrating breath control, tread water for two minutes using only the legs, and complete a timed skill event within one minute and 40 seconds. The certification lasts for two years.
Both the Huntington YMCA and Marshall Recreation Center offer lifeguard certification classes. For members, the YMCA charges $200 for members and $225 for non-members. The Marshall Recreation Center charges $180 for Marshall students and members and $240 for non-members.
