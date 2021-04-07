HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program’s Tuesday Talk will be presented on Zoom by Maribeth Anderson, director of government relations for Antero Resources, who will speak on natural gas development April 13.
Anderson is also the vice president of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia and on the board of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association, and in former roles served on the boards of the Kentucky Oil and Gas Association and the Virginia Oil and Gas Association.
LLP talks run from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the second Tuesday of each month. Talks are free to members and $10 for others. For information on joining the group, contact appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285.