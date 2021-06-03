HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program’s next Tuesday Talk is June 8 on Zoom.
Geoffrey Fleming, executive director of the Huntington Museum of Art, will speak about current events and exhibits at the museum.
The program is free to MULLP members and $10 for non-members. For membership information, contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at 304-696-2285 or appell1@marshall.edu.
The program offers informal education on many topics suggested by members with presenters who are experts in their fields.