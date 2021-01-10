HUNTINGTON — The next Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program Tuesday Talk will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 12 on Zoom. The presenter is Carol Templeton, principal of St. Joseph Catholic School and St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. Templeton will discuss education in the time of a pandemic.
Tuesday Talks are free to members and $10 for non-members. Right now membership is $50 for 18 months through March. Beginning in March, membership will be $50 for a year. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at appell1@marshall.edu or 304-696-2285.