BARBOURSVILLE — Like many, the Donahue family had never heard of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), a rare, degenerative brain disorder that leads to dementia and death.
They learned when Ernie Donahue, 41, was diagnosed on April 28, 2015, after undergoing a series of tests related to loss of memory dating back to late 2014.
"He was always so good with directions, but then all the sudden started having some trouble remembering how to get to and from different places, and he knew something was wrong. Eventually, it got to the point where he couldn't remember how to get to and from work or around the house," said Ernie's sister, Sabrina Donahue-Moore. "I had never heard of CJD, but after I looked it up I found out there was no treatment or cure. Once you get it, it's a death sentence."
There are only one to two cases for every 1 million people worldwide, according to information on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website. From 1990-2016, there were 36 CJD-related deaths in the state.
The condition - which has a 100% fatality rate - causes personality changes, anxiety, depression and memory loss, usually within a few months.
Ernie's diagnosis came after multiple medical professionals ran test after test at hospitals throughout the region, but for a long time could not pinpoint what exactly was wrong, his sister said.
After the diagnosis, the family learned just how aggressive a disease it could be.
On May 17, 2015, Moore passed away, just 19 days after being officially diagnosed with CJD.
As the years have gone by, Donahue-Moore said her family has wanted to host an event that would both raise awareness for the rare disease and also bring the community together for an evening to celebrate, honor, remember and support what means the most.
They'll do just that with the inaugural "Light Up the Lake" event at Barboursville Park's Lake William on Aug. 10.
Participants have the chance to buy a paper lantern kit, decorate it and launch it onto the water later in the evening.
"Ernie had such a kind and loving heart and wanted to help everybody. The premise of this whole night is supporting each other and everyone being together, so I hope he's looking down and saying, 'I'm glad this is happening,'" Donahue-Moore said.
At the same time, she's hoping the money raised through sponsorship and lantern sales will help other families with loved ones fighting CJD.
"By raising this money, we're also hopefully contributing on the research side of things so that other families don't have to go through the same thing we did," Donahue-Moore said.
Lantern kits are $15 if bought in advance and $20 the day of the event, but you do not have to purchase a kit to attend. The public is encouraged to come to the lake and enjoy the evening with food, music and plenty of things to participate and do for the entire family.
Event sponsors include Little Caesars Pizza, Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau, 93.7 The DAWG, 97.9 The River, Huntington Mall, NRP and Beard Mortuary.
For more information on the event or how to become a sponsor, contact lightupthelakewv@gmail.com or call 304-736-6658.