HUNTINGTON — The community is invited to participate in a 5K on Sunday, Oct. 30 to raise funds for a Christmas light display in Ritter Park.
Huntington High School junior Andrew Bowen began the Light Up the Park initiative last year when he worked to raise funds to create a holiday display in Ritter Park for local residents and those from surrounding communities to enjoy.
Bowen said he wanted to add more to the Ritter Park so it can compare to parks in surrounding cities that are known for their holiday displays.
“The idea to put lights up in Ritter Park kind of began with the thought that Ritter Park was kind of empty in the winter. There was not as much there as in other parks such as Ashland, Gallipolis or even places around Charleston,” he said.
Bowen also said he hopes the display from last year is expanded on, as another set of lights have already been purchased, and more could be in the future.
The race will take place at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 in the park. Participants can sign up ahead of time for $25 at TriStateRacer.com/LightUpThePark5K. Registration will also be available day of beginning at 1 p.m. for $30.
Bowen started the project as part of the Huntington High School Honors Program, and he said he plans to continue through his senior year. Bowen said not only does the project go toward his eventual senior project and required community service, but he also feels it is a positive addition to the city park.
“It’s also just a good impact it can make on the community of Huntington,” he said. “I just thought it needed something in the park to brighten it up around Christmas time so people have something around here so people don’t have to travel an hour, or a half an hour, to see a display. And it could bring in tourism here, too, possibly.”
Bowen will work with the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District for a lighting ceremony. For more information, contact race director Alan Osuch at OsuchRacePlanner@aol.com or 606-369-4403.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
