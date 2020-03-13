HUNTINGTON — Out of caution related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the March 17 ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Lily’s Place Family Center is postponed.

Lily’s Place Family Center is a new behavioral health facility serving families and children at 1235 6th Ave. in Huntington.

While there are no confirmed cases of the virus in West Virginia to date, postponing the event serves to help prevent the potential spread of the virus through non-critical social gatherings. Lily’s Place also wants to ensure that everyone’s time and resources are directed to preparing for the impact of the critical health situation on the community.

Lily’s Place will reschedule the event for a later time in 2020 when the threat of the pandemic has been reduced or eliminated.

