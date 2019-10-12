HUNTINGTON — Lily’s Place, a neonatal abstinence syndrome treatment center in Huntington, will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a birthday party Saturday.
The event will be held at New Baptist Church, located at 610 28th St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. It’s free and open to the community. There will be inflatables, games, face painting, door prizes, tasty treats and birthday cake. Free lunch and other refreshments will be provided.
Lily’s Place provides medical care for infants suffering from prenatal drug exposure while offering nonjudgmental support, education and counseling to families. Solely relying on donations from the community, Lily’s Place has cared for nearly 300 babies since opening in 2014.
This is an exciting year for Lily’s Place as the organization works to expand additional services offered for women and families, said Olivia Meade, director of development. Saturday’s event is sponsored by AmeriHealth Caritas.