HUNTINGTON — Lily’s Place will host a free community event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in celebration of five years serving babies and their families. The event will take place at New Baptist Church, 610 28th St., in Huntington.
There will be inflatables, games, face painting, door prizes, popcorn, cotton candy and, of course, birthday cake. Free lunch and refreshments will be provided. The event is sponsored by AmeriHealth Caritas.
Lily’s Place provides medical care for infants suffering from prenatal drug exposure while offering nonjudgmental support, education and counseling to families. It has cared for nearly 300 babies since opening in 2014.
For more information, visit www.lilysplace.org or contact Olivia Meade at olivia@lilysplace.org.