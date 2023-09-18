HUNTINGTON — It’s estimated that nearly a billion birds die each year from human-caused issues, according to Amy Parsons-White, the sustainability manager at Marshall University.
Things like light pollution, glass windows and outdoor cats are all factors in the declining bird population, and they all have an easy fix.
“So birds rely on this natural kind of radar that tells them where to go, and light pollution can actually interfere with that and cause them to be confused. So when you see them circling buildings or if they get confused and go out of the way, they're more prone to exhaustion and death,” Parsons-White said.
She recommends only using necessary light when it gets dark out and keeping curtains closed to limit light pollution.
“I know a lot of people like lighting against their house or into trees at night as landscaping, but that's actually horrible for birds and other wildlife creatures who may live in those trees because they're not getting that dark cycle at night,” she said.
She also recommends putting decals or grids on windows so birds don’t fly into them, as they can’t see glass.
“Birds are very important for our ecological system. They are a natural means of insect control. They help with mosquitoes, lots of other flying insects that we don't like during winter time. They also help with carcass cleanup. When there are dead animals around, there are certain types of birds who are carnivores and scavengers and take care of those for us as well,” she said.
Some of the more well-known migrating species affected by these issues include the American goldfinch, Baltimore oriole, bluejay, northern cardinal, red-winged blackbird and ruby-throated hummingbird. According to the Audubon Society, there are 500 bird species that use the Atlantic Flyway, which stretches along the east coast of North America. Migration season occurs every spring and fall.
“And not only that, but they benefit humans as far as mental health. There have been a lot of studies that show spending time in nature and bird watching actually has a positive improvement on mental health and cognition. So it's not just that it makes you happier, but it actually can improve your brain function. They also act as pollinators, so seed dispersal for plants and pollinating plants,” she said.
