HUNTINGTON — Appointments to receive the monkeypox vaccine are still available at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department for people at high risk of contracting the virus.
Anyone interested in getting the vaccine can learn more and set up an appointment by calling 304-523-6483, ext. 259. This number will remain available as a monkeypox information hotline after the vaccine clinic concludes Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Individuals must meet guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning they have been in contact with an individual known to have monkeypox; have had a sexual partner in the past two weeks who may have monkeypox; or have had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area where monkeypox cases are now.
Individuals who work with orthopoxviruses, meaning testing and handling cultures or animals with the virus, are also eligible to get the vaccine.
CEO and Health Officer Dr. Michael Kilkenny said more than a dozen vaccines were distributed Tuesday, the first day of the monkeypox clinic, and more spots are available for those interested Wednesday.
Kilkenny said if vaccines are available after the clinic, the health department will work to determine the best way to distribute them.
"We're still taking the calls. We'll still be doing this (Wednesday), and if we still have the vaccine after that, we'll be talking about availability at other times" he said Tuesday. "We'll also be watching as the vaccine becomes more available — the guidelines may loosen, and then we may be able to immunize a broader group of people."
People who get the monkeypox vaccine may experience tenderness around the injection site, along with some swelling, and some may experience flu-like symptoms.
More information about monkeypox symptoms and prevention methods can be found by calling the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and checking the CDC website.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.