HUNTINGTON — Appointments to receive the monkeypox vaccine are still available at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department for people at high risk of contracting the virus.

Anyone interested in getting the vaccine can learn more and set up an appointment by calling 304-523-6483, ext. 259. This number will remain available as a monkeypox information hotline after the vaccine clinic concludes Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

