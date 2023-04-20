Toni Walls, Executive Director of Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind, leads a discussion on limited vision awareness at Marshall University’s Drinko Library on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Huntington.
Marshall University faculty and staff attend a limited vision awareness training by Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind at Marshall University’s Drinko Library on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University and local community members had the opportunity to learn about resources for and ways to assist individuals who have low vision or are blind through an awareness event on Wednesday.
During the Limited Vision Awareness Hands-On Familiarity Training event in Marshall’s Drinko Library, Toni Walls, executive director of the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind, discussed the programs and assistance offered by the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind Services Division and gave attendees advice and several demonstrations of how they can assist individuals who have low vision or are blind.
Some pieces of advice offered by Walls in relation to interacting with those who have low vision or are blind included using descriptive words, not raising or changing one’s voice when speaking to them and offering but not forcing assistance.
During the event, Walls also discussed and demonstrated several human guide techniques, including pausing to give the person being guided time to catch up when on stairs. Walls also demonstrated the process of having a conversation with someone who has low vision or who is blind to see how best to assist them.
“They know what they need,” Walls said. “They know what they want.”
Zachary Davis, a fellow staff member of the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind Services Division, also offered demonstrations of several pieces of adaptive technology, including Orcam Read, Orcam My Eye, Smartlux and the Ruby 10. Attendees were given the opportunity to test out the Orcam Read and Smartlux technologies themselves as they were passed around the room.
Attendees were also given the opportunity to test out a variety of goggles that imitated the way that individuals with certain vision conditions would see the world. Vision conditions imitated by the goggles included diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration and cataracts, among others.
“Please, try a couple of ‘em, but remember at the end of your experiment, you get to take ‘em off,” Walls said. “The people we’re talking about don’t get to take their goggles off. They live with them 24/7.”
“After this, I hope you go to the restroom with your eyes closed or leave the light off,” Walls said. “I hope you walk in your kitchen and try to pour a cup of coffee with your eyes closed. I hope you try to experience some of those things ‘cause it gives you just a little bit of insight.”
Walls said the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind Services Division, which has seven programs to assist those who have low vision or are blind, serves Cabell and Wayne counties but is willing to do consulting with other counties. The Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind Services Division currently has 453 total registered consumers, 24 of whom are totally blind, she said.
