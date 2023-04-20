The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University and local community members had the opportunity to learn about resources for and ways to assist individuals who have low vision or are blind through an awareness event on Wednesday.

During the Limited Vision Awareness Hands-On Familiarity Training event in Marshall’s Drinko Library, Toni Walls, executive director of the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind, discussed the programs and assistance offered by the Cabell-Wayne Association of the Blind Services Division and gave attendees advice and several demonstrations of how they can assist individuals who have low vision or are blind.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter @JRichardsonHD.

