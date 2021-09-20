HAMLIN, W.Va. — The Lincoln County Board of Education has approved a new drug-free workplace policy for professional and service personnel.
The new policy will allow for reasonable-suspicion testing, meaning that an employee will be required to submit to drug or alcohol testing if it is suspected they are under the influence while on the job or on school premises.
Under this new policy, refusal to have a test done by the employee will be grounds for termination.
Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield said the new policy will not go into effect until staff are trained on the different aspects of the policy.
The Lincoln County Board of Education first discussed the possibility of making updates to its Drug Free Workplace Policy during its meeting May 25.
Attendance, Textbooks and WVEIS Director for Lincoln County Schools Don Davis came before the board to discuss the previous policy.
Davis said he was approached by the administration to look into possible updates after they attended a training.
“I want to talk specifically about reasonable suspicion,” Davis said. “I’ve given you all a copy of our current Drug-Free Workplace Policy. If you look at the date on there, it was adopted in 2011.”
Davis said in looking at the previous policy, it didn’t really “have any teeth” when it comes to enforcement.
“I started out by looking at some other counties,” Davis said. “I looked at Mon (Monongalia) County, and they adopted theirs in 2020 and it is word-for-word the same as ours. Then I looked at Cabell County, and theirs is pretty much everything that was in that training that Mr. Brumfield got not long ago. So, they really updated theirs to put some teeth in it.”
Davis said an update to reasonable suspicion would allow for the county to have a guideline for actions to take if it is suspected that an employee shows up to work under the influence.
“When we suspect an employee is intoxicated on the job, can we ask them to go home?” Davis said. “Can we ask them to get tested? It doesn’t really say in our policy. It mentions disciplinary action and so forth, but it really doesn’t say that we can ask them to volunteer to a test and let them know that they could possibly be terminated if they didn’t adhere to the test, if we have reasonable suspicion.”
Brumfield said previously some provisions of the policy would pertain specifically to the jobs being performed by staff members. As examples, he said a bus operator would be unable to properly perform their job duties if they received a DUI — whether that was received on or off the clock.