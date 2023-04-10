The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN, W.Va. — Lincoln County Assessor Jamie Linville has filed a lawsuit naming the Lincoln County Commission, Lincoln County Commission President Josh Stowers, County Clerk Kristy Scraggs, Commissioner Maria “Phoebe” Harless and Commissioner Kimberly Blair as respondents in the ongoing battle of office switches between the Assessor’s office and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

The lawsuit stated that Sheriff Gary Linville requested “larger accommodations to better fulfill the duties required of the Sheriff’s Office.” To resolve this demand, Sheriff Linville stated that the correct solution was for the Commission to order that the Sheriff and Assessor exchange current offices within the courthouse. Notably absent from the request is any detail pertaining to alternative spaces considered or any significant thought given to reach the conclusion that the Assessor’s office was the proper location for the Sheriff’s department, according to the suit.

