CHARLESTON — The West Virginia School Building Authority awarded Lincoln County Schools a total of $24,746,460 to build a new school.
The board also approved the former Duval PK-8 site as the location for the proposed new school for the county.
Lincoln County will receive over half the funds — $14,746,460 — in the fiscal year 2022 awards cycle of the Needs Project funding. An additional $10 million will be awarded in fiscal year 2023.
The anticipated cost of the project is approximately $27 million. With the funding, Lincoln County will be expected to provide the additional $3 million in matching funds.
The new school project will consolidate Duval Pre-K-8 and Midway Elementary. The West Virginia Board of Education approved these school closures and consolidations during its monthly meeting in Charleston on Nov. 10. The Lincoln County Board of Education approved closures of both facilities during its meeting Oct. 19, pending the construction of a new building.
Architect of Record Greg Martin from Williamson Shriver Architects said his firm has drawn up two preliminary plans of how a new facility could be built at the Duval location, both of which had initial estimates for land prep under $3 million.
Duval and Midway are two of the oldest school buildings in the county, and the displacement of Duval students has made the timing for the project even more crucial.
“We know that there have been issues with the structural integrity of the facility for some time, to the point that we’ve been monitoring that for years,” said Superintendent Jeff Kelley. “Since I’ve been here, I know we did that at times monthly; we did it biweekly. But we were monitoring that facility for some time.”
A portion of the school was closed in October 2020, and the entire building was closed permanently before the start of school this year.
Kelley said countywide since the 2012-13 school year, it is anticipated that the county has seen a drop in enrollment of 664 students. It is anticipated that Duval and Midway make up 197 of those students.
According to calculations with staff numbers for a consolidated school and other costs, it is anticipated that the county would save $849,945.
Kelley made the presentation to the SBA on Nov. 1.
The project has received increased attention and scrutiny after an architectural report led to the closure of Duval PK-8’s main building mere weeks before the start of school Aug. 18.
Lincoln County Schools announced July 23 that the main school building at Duval PK-8 would be permanently closed after receiving a report from CAS Structural Engineering.