WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. — Community members in West Hamlin came together Thursday to welcome home one of their own — 3-year-old Piper King.
Piper, the daughter of Haley and John King, had been in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, since an accident in January.
“It was definitely a traumatic event,” said Heather Hall, Piper’s aunt. “It was just a normal Friday evening, when I got a call from my mom that Piper had fell and I needed to go over there because they had called an ambulance. We didn’t really find out until the next day after she gets to Columbus that she has a severe Chiari malformation, which is rare, that she was born with.”
According to Johns Hopkins, a Chiari malformation is when part of the brain (the cerebellum) at the back of the skull bulges through a normal opening in the skull where it joins the spinal canal. This puts pressure on parts of the brain and spinal cord and can cause mild to severe symptoms.
Hall said they were unaware Piper had the condition before her accident. This malformation caused the fall to be as severe as it was on Piper’s health.
“When she fell, she hyper-extended her neck,” Hall said. “Because of the malformation, it caused the spinal injury of her complete cervical spine. She did a decompression surgery for that, which was pretty invasive. They kept her sedated for several days after.”
Hall said Piper has a long road to recovery ahead of her.
“Now they give her about a 3% chance to walk,” Hall said. “They expect her to be quadriplegic, to need the ventilator. She’s looking at very intense therapies: physical therapy, speech therapy, respiratory therapy.”
Hall said the community has rallied around her family in ways she never even began to imagine.
“It’s very humbling,” Hall said. “It’s very overwhelming. We’re so grateful for our little community. It’s out of this world. I feel like you always hear about the bad stuff in the world, but nobody ever really recognizes the good and all the help that people give.”
The King family has two other children — Noah and Rhea.
Those interested can continue to follow Piper’s journey through the Facebook group Piper Strong. The Facebook group also includes a GoFundMe campaign for the family set up by Hall.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.