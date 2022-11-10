The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MetroCreative Connection

HUNTINGTON — One teen is dead and another injured after a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the Harts area of Lincoln County. Logan County Schools said the deceased was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School.  

At about 6:30 a.m., Cpl. J.K. Ramey and TFC C.A. Lewis of the West Virginia State Police responded to the crash on W.Va. Route 10 in the Harts area.

