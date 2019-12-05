BARBOURSVILLE — A Lincoln County man was charged with grand larceny after he was accused of stealing a car from a couple he was living with, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.

Ira Alvin Tincher, 19, of Branchland, was jailed at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.

Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny after police said he stole a 2017 Ford Escape from a couple living at the same address as his in the 1100 block of Raccoon Creek Road in Branchland.

Tincher is also accused of stealing $2,800 in cash from the couple, according to the complaint. Tincher’s bond was set at $45,000.

In addition to Tincher, five other people have been jailed on felony charges since Wednesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

  • Elissa Ann Edwards, 27, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with forgery and uttering. Bond was not set.
  • George Kevin Yancey, 33, was jailed at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
  • Vernon Bradley Jr., 43, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with domestic assault and destruction of property. Bond was $5,000.
  • Jennifer Ann Runk, 47, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $10,000.
  • Bill Bailey McCoy, 32, was jailed at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with altered Sudafed or precursors and assault. Bond was $12,000.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 14 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Receiving or transferring stolen goods, 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.

Fleeing from officer, no vehicle, first degree robbery, 4:08 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Attempt to commit felony, 10:40 p.m. Nov. 26, 600 block of 6th Avenue.

Found property, midnight Nov. 27, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Breaking and entering, 6 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Destruction of property, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.

Breaking and entering, 10 a.m. Nov. 25, 700 block of Buffington Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 8 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1 p.m. Monday, 200 block of West 6th Avenue.

Battery, 2 p.m. Saturday,, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.

False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, petit larceny, 8 a.m. Nov. 28, 900 block of 10th Avenue.

Possession of marijuana, 1:17 a.m. Tuesday, 5th Street and 5th Avenue.

Warrant service/execution, 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, 3rd Avenue and 13th Street.

