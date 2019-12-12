HUNTINGTON — A Branchland, West Virginia, man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, which caused the death of another Lincoln County man after the vehicle they were in crashed Saturday morning on Davis Creek Road.
Chandler J. Midkiff, 21, is charged with felony DUI causing death. He was arraigned Wednesday in Cabell County Magistrate Court and released after posting bond.
Midkiff is accused of killing Justin Baisden, 22, of Lincoln County. Baisden died after the vehicle Midkiff was driving crashed in the 6100 block of Davis Creek Road, also known as Alternate W.Va. 10, in Barboursville.
The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the driver failed to negotiate a curve and that the roads were slick. The vehicle hit a tree and flipped over.
Baisden was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the criminal complaint, Midkiff appeared to be under the influence of alcohol when deputies arrived. The smell of alcohol was coming from his person and he allegedly had slurred speech and was not making sense. Several beer bottles were found in and around the vehicle.
Midkiff was taken to a hospital. Medical records revealed his blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit to operate a vehicle, according to the complaint.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said he believed Midkiff and Baisden were friends. He called it a “sad deal.”