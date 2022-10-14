BRANCHLAND, W.Va. — A Lincoln County, West Virginia, man has been charged with murder after being accused of shooting another man Thursday night.
Cory Adam Donahue, 30, of Branchland, was charged with murder and jailed at 4:55 a.m. Friday at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Donahue was also jailed on a capias warrant. Bond was not set for either charge.
According to West Virginia State Police, at approximately 6:31 p.m. Thursday, Cpl. G.S. Walter and other officers went to Sand Gap Road near Branchland regarding a reported shooting.
State Police said Donahue fired one shot from a gun and struck the victim. The victim was identified as Richard Vance, 34, of Branchland, who was transported to Cabell Huntington Hospital and pronounced dead.
Donahue was found shortly after the incident on Sand Gap Road and was arrested without incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
