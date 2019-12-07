BARBOURSVILLE — A Lincoln County man died Saturday morning following a single-vehicle crash in the 6100 block of Davis Creek Road, also known as alternate W.Va. Route 10.
Justin Baisden, 22, died at the scene of the incident, said Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle.
Chandler Midkiff, also of Lincoln County and the driver of the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, Zerkle said.
The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. Zerkle said the driver failed to negotiate a curve and that the roads were also slick. The vehicle hit a tree and flipped over.
Zerkle said the investigation is ongoing and possible charges for the driver are pending.