CHARLESTON — A Lincoln County man convicted of a federal jury for illegally possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon was sentenced to serve federal prison time.
James Owen Adkins, 40, of Lincoln County, was sentenced to serve one year and six months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
The jury convicted Adkins in February after finding that on June 4, 2019, he removed a Springfield XD 9mm pistol from a truck that drove away from a St. Albans police officer during an attempted traffic stop.
He allegedly took the pistol from the truck, climbed out and ran through a residential neighborhood as police, and a K-9, followed him on foot. Adkins discarded the gun under a shrub next to a home where young children resided.
Police officers recovered the firearm, and Adkins admitted during an interview that he had placed it there, Stuart said.