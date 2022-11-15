The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Randall Jim Hughes, 38, of Alkol, West Virginia, was sentenced Monday to four years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 15, 2021, law enforcement officers arrested Hughes on an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, two baggies containing approximately 23 grams of fentanyl fell from Hughes’ person.

